Pakistan, Denmark to Collaborate in Renewable Energy Sector

Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Wednesday held a meeting with the Danish delegation headed by the Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf.

The meeting discussed the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI), a project of Denmark in Pakistan that has been ongoing for a year now. In this regard, Denmark will conduct technical workshops in Pakistan for capacity building.

Ambassador Linulf remarked that Denmark has successfully transitioned from fossil fuels to renewables and has great expertise in this field, therefore it would like to put that knowledge into this collaboration.

The minister applauded the Danish initiative and said that transforming the energy mix and increasing reliance on renewables is the need of the hour and the way forward. Pakistan will benefit a lot from the Danish experience, he added.

He also welcomed the interest of the Danish side in the conversion of waste to energy. He also apprised the delegation of the solar initiative and plans of the government to substitute fossil fuel plants with solar plants.

The delegation included Danish Energy Agency Director Global Cooperation Ulrik Eversbusch and Counsellor for Green Growth and Sustainability Maria Ana.