Energy Minister Announces Time to Fully Restore Karachi and Quetta Region’s Electricity

Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), said that all power plants will start operations and electricity to be fully be restored by 7 or 8 pm, returning the situation to normal by night.

The energy minister said that the accidental electricity trapping in the country started in Karachi and power plants across the country were affected. He said that there are two transmission lines in the south of Karachi, and a fault occurred in both of them simultaneously, which is surprising, but an immediate inquiry has been initiated, he added.

Dastgir said that 8,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity was released from the system at once, which in turn overwhelmed the transmission lines. He added that power plants are being started gradually.

Moreover, the energy minister said that efforts are being made to restore power in the Quetta and Karachi regions on a priority basis as power in these two regions is completely shut. He added that Multan and Faisalabad are two regions where electricity has been fully restored, while all other regions of the country have been affected.

The minister said that an inquiry has been initiated immediately, and if anyone’s negligence is found, action will be taken against those responsible.