Pakistan’s Oil Production Fell by Almost 27% in August

The petroleum items production witnessed a decline of 16.1 percent during July-August 2022-23 as its indices went down to 83.1 from 99.1 during July-August 2021-22, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On monthly basis, petroleum products registered a 26.8 percent decline in August 2022.

High-speed diesel witnessed 23 percent negative growth as its output remained at 719.139 million liters in July-August 2022 compared to 933.508 million in July-August 2021.

Furnace oil witnessed a 7 percent negative growth in output and remained at 378.807 million liters in July-August 2022 compared to 407.134 million liters in July-August 2021. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 56.6 percent and remained at 150.189 million liters in July-August 2022 compared to 95.929 million liters in July-August 2021.

Kerosene oil witnessed 23.4 percent negative growth in July-August 2022 and remained at 18.676 million liters compared to 24.376 million liters in July-August 2021. Motor spirits registered negative growth of 13.5 percent in July-August 2022 and remained at 507.345 million liters compared to 586.473 million liters in July-August 2021.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 30.6 percent negative growth in July-August 2022 and remained at 5.170 million tons compared to 7.454 million tons in July-August 2021.