Electricity Bill Support Fund Launched for Low-Usage Consumers

Saylani Welfare International Trust, a well-known welfare organization, has established the first-ever fund to aid citizens who find it difficult to pay their electricity bills.

For the last two decades, the organization has helped individuals in 63 different areas of life, and it has now pioneered the ‘Saylani Electricity Bill Support Fund.’

Donations will be made available to qualifying consumers who use up to 200 units each month. The fund will start from Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, with the intention to expand to more cities.

Saylani has urged residents and donors to join the cause and give generously to support other citizens in these difficult circumstances. It has also demanded contributions from distribution companies such as IESCO, LESCO, and KE.

In related news, the Saylani Welfare donated food to 1,000 poor individuals on Sunday at the Al-Haram hall in Latifabad.

According to a Saylani representative, the ration bags were filled with food products and delivered to those in need, including flood victims.

He stated that the organization constantly offers support to persons from underprivileged groups using funds provided by generous donations.