Zong Awards its ‘Network Heroes’

Zong 4G organized an event today at its headquarters to demonstrate the network’s excellence during recent times and to honor those who made significant contributions towards fulfilling this agenda.

More than one-third of the nation has been impacted by the recent floods. The country’s telecommunications industry has also suffered the dire consequences of flood.

This is on top of the industry’s already vulnerable position in relation to the country’s broader macroeconomic status. Floods in Pakistan disrupted over 12% of CMPAK’s network. As a result, the company has spent most of the last few months working fervently to ensure that its customers have continuous connectivity.

While a section of Zong’s technical network team was involved in network restoration activities on the ground, another part of the team was dedicated to continuously enhancing the quality of the network to make it the best and first choice for customers.

To recognize and reward the network team’s efforts, an event was organized at Zong headquarters. Individuals and teams, who had key contributions towards Zong’s network excellence, were presented with awards at the occasion.

This occasion was attended by several dignitaries, including the Chinese Ambassador, Provincial Minister for Environmental Coastal Development, the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, as well as members of Zong’s higher management.

“I am extremely proud of our technical employees who remained on their toes, day and night, to restore network in areas which were completely submerged in flood-water and where the infrastructure was damaged,” Zong CEO, Wang Hua, said at the event.

“Our teams recovered 99% of the CMPak network in three weeks, which is a commendable effort,” he added.

Minister of IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque applauded the network’s superlative quality during this time of crisis.

Speaking at the occasion, he said, “Zong has shown remarkable resilience and will in the face of adversity, demonstrating excellent leadership in network restoration in flood-affected areas. The work done by the technical staff has been excellent and should be commended.”

Zong’s goal for the future is to continuously improve and evolve so that it can provide its customers with the best network services possible, which is especially significant in the current economic climate.