German Team Visits SECP to Explore Investment Potential in Pakistan

A delegation of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK) visited the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday to understand the regulatory framework and explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

SECP Chairman Aamir Khan welcomed the delegation and gave an overview of SECP’s regulatory framework and recent reforms to improve the doing business climate.

The chairman also shed light on the rights and benefits offered to all shareholders, foreign and local alike, including minimal capital flow restrictions, investments in private equity and venture capital funds, and alternative funds units on a repatriable basis.

SECP Registrar of Companies Mubasher Saddozai informed the delegation about the types of companies in Pakistan, and the reforms undertaken by the SECP to promote corporatization and facilitate operations of companies in the country.

He shared information regarding SECP’s reforms including end-to-end digitalization of the incorporation process, digital certified true copies (CTCs), online bank portal, incorporation guides in various foreign languages, and WhatsApp service to timely address any queries.

SECP Head of International Relations Department Musarat Jabeen was also part of the meeting and briefed the visitors on SECP’s active engagement with international jurisdictions and International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) members.

Members of the delegation were eager to inquire about various processes for improving bilateral commerce and SECP’s role in facilitating foreign companies investing in Pakistan.

SECP officials comprehensively addressed the queries posed by the delegation and answered queries regarding the capital markets, insurance, and non-banking financial sector.

The delegation comprised of Head of Division on Foreign Trade Policy for South Asia, Germany Tobias Pierlings, Deputy Ambassador Dr. Philipp Deichmann, First Secretary Economic and Political Section Christian Böttcher, and other representatives of the German Embassy, German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs, German Foreign Chamber of Commerce, and German companies.