Top US Official Discusses Taxation Matters with FBR Chairman

A senior official of the United States (US) embassy in Islamabad met Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmed at the FBR Headquarters on Tuesday and discussed opportunities for US companies in Pakistan.

Top government officials exclusively told ProPakistani that Nathan Seifert, Senior Commercial Officer, US Embassy Islamabad, had a one-on-one meeting with the FBR Chairman.

During the meeting, taxation issues of US investors and companies in Pakistan came under discussion. The meeting discussed in detail the business environment and market potential and challenges for the US companies in Pakistan, sources said.

The US and Pakistan had inked a convention for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

Pakistan’s tech sector, supported mainly by US entrepreneurs, has shown extraordinary results and it is poised to continue on its positive trajectory, the officials said.

ALSO READ Germany Asks Pakistan To Remove Hurdles in Implementing Delayed Projects

The US is an important trading partner and the single largest export destination for Pakistan and the spurt in exports is a very promising trend, the sources said.

Pakistan has emphasized on closer trade and investment ties with the US and the performance of Pakistan’s exports to the US market would reinforce such trends and deepen the engagement between the two countries.