Pakistan Customs Stops Smuggling of iPhones and MacBooks Worth Over Rs. 50 Million

Pakistan Customs has foiled another major smuggling attempt at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Thursday. The officials were able to recover gadgets worth over Rs. 50 million from the smugglers.

There were three passengers onboard that were trying to smuggle these items. The flight landed at the Islamabad Airport in a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane that arrived from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Customs Assistant Collector Beenish Rasheed and her team took action immediately as soon as they became suspicious.

Customs told the media that they recovered more than 100 iPhone 14 models, MacBooks, and other gadgets from the passengers. According to the exact numbers, there were 106 iPhones, 12 MacBooks, and 37 other laptops. Other than that, the smugglers were also carrying Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPads.

As mentioned earlier, all the items have been seized and an investigation is underway.

A similar smuggling attempt was foiled earlier this week by Pakistan Customs at the Islamabad International Airport. The staff received a tip about a smuggling attempt while checking foreign passengers. They intensified the screening process for passengers as a result, they were able to detain a smuggler coming from Qatar.

This passenger was carrying more than 73 smartphones worth over Rs. 10 million, a spokesperson told the media. A case was registered against the smuggler once he failed to produce tax details for the customs staff.