Islamabad’s Private Schools Announce Holiday Due to Political Unrest

Private schools in Islamabad will remain closed on Saturday (tomorrow) due to the political unrest and prevailing law and order situation in the federal capital.

In a statement, Secretary-General of the Private Schools Association Islamabad Abdul Waheed Khan said that students’ lives could not be put at risk considering the current law and order situation.

He added that the Association will decide the future course of action in its meeting on Sunday if the situation does not improve.

It is pertinent to mention here that protests broke out in the federal capital after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified PTI chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police placed diversions in many areas as people took to the streets in parts of the city.

In its most recent update, the ICT Police mentioned that diversion has been placed for both sides of traffic at Express Chowk, Serena Chowk, and NADRA Chowk. However, it said that all other roads of Islamabad are open for traffic.