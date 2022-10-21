Islamabad Issues Traffic Plan Following Imran Khan’s Disqualification

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has been placed on high alert due to the possibility of a public reaction following Imran Khan’s disqualification. The department has cordoned off the sensitive areas within the twin cities and has issued a traffic plan for the inter and intracity travelers.

According to the official tweets, the department has placed diversions on both sides of traffic at Express Chowk and NADRA Chowk. Alternatively, Margallah Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk are open for traffic.

Furthermore, due to protests at Athaal Chowk, ICTP has closed Bharakahu road from both ends for traffic. It has warned that people traveling between Murree and the twin cities may face difficulty in their travel.

The department has added that all other roads in Islamabad are open for traffic. However, with the situation being uncertain, the traffic plans are subject to instant change. For that, you can follow the live updates on ICTP’s official Twitter page.