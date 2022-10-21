Ticket Wala via PayPro and NIFT e-PAY Goes Live to Provide Seamless Digital Payments Experience

Ticketwala.pk and NiFT e-PAY go live to provide digital payment gateway services through its official Payments Partner, PayPro.

This collaboration will enable Ticket Wala customers to conveniently purchase tickets, book events, etc. using their bank accounts via NIFT ePay and through a seamless checkout experience on PayPro’s Integrated Payment Gateway.

Ticket Wala is the leading live entertainment platform in the country, streamlining interactions between event-goers and event promoters via a suite of tech-enabled features, and a team dedicated to advancing the events industry into an exciting future.

NIFT ePay is a Digital Payment Service Provider (PSO/PSP), approved and licensed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). It is one of the leading e-commerce and online payment gateways with more than 400 merchants and businesses.

It is a one-stop shop for all types of digital payments allowing customers to conveniently and securely pay using bank accounts, credit/debit cards, and wallets.

PayPro dominates the payments space with more than 1300 partner merchants, PayPro’s proprietary merchant management and invoicing engine is powered by its strategic alliance with MPGS (Mastercard Payment Gateway Services), 1LINK and NiFT e-Pay.

Speaking on the occasion, Zayaan Bawany, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Ticket Wala, said, “E-commerce facilitation is a step forward in transforming the live entertainment industry in Pakistan.”

“Ticket Wala not only creates awareness of the most happening events in the country but also enables event managers to broaden their audience reach, essentially democratizing access to potential attendees, creating traction for each event,” he added.

Haider Wahab, CEO NiFT, said, “NiFT e-Pay has envisioned to add immense value to the financial technology ecosystem of Pakistan, and it is great to see this collaboration with Ticket Wala via PayPro which provides unified digital financial services to merchants as an integrated omnichannel gateway.”

Taimur Ahmed, COO PayPro, added, “Digital transformation is all about how value is created and exchanged with suppliers or customers. The events industry is one of those sectors that is solely based on convenience & trust, and we aim to provide Ticketwala customers a brand experience that’s worth sharing.”