US to Continue Cooperation with Pakistan in Renewable Energy Sector

The United States International Development Finance Corporation is set to continue its engagement with Pakistan on renewable energy.

A delegation of the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) held a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir today.

The delegation was headed by DFC Chief Climate Officer Jake Levine while Deputy Chief of Staff Policy Naz El-Khatib accompanied him.

The minister apprised the delegation of the solar projects of the present government. He said that the future policy outlook is based on the plans that all new electricity generation will be based on indigenous resources. The policy aims to reduce the import of fuel and conservation of energy.

The delegation appreciated the solar policy and declared it a win-win for climate considerations and soaring energy prices and said that DFC will continue its engagement with Pakistan on renewable energy.

It is pertinent to mention here that DFC, a development finance institution and agency of the United States federal government, has an investment portfolio of $450 million in Pakistan with a considerable portion of the investment being in renewables.