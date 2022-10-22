Here’s How Pakistani Graduates Can Study at Global Top 25 Universities

The federal government has announced multiple MS and PhD scholarships under the Prime Minister’s (PM) Youth Program in honor of the 75th independence anniversary of Pakistan.

According to the details, 75 scholarships in the world’s top 25 ranked universities will be awarded to well-deserving candidates. The scholarship period for MS will be two years, and for PhD, it will be four years.

Here is all you need to about the MS and Ph.D. scholarships:

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must:

Be a Pakistani or Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) national.

Have confirmed/unconditional admission in any of the top 25 QS or Times Higher Education (THE) ranked universities in selected subjects.

Must have a minimum qualification: For MS Scholarships: BS/BE/Masters or equivalent to 16 years of education in the relevant field of studies. For Ph.D. Scholarships: MS/MPhil/ME or equivalent to 18 years of education in the relevant field of studies.

Have a minimum of CGPA 3 out of 4 and 3.75 out of 5 in the semester system or first division in the annual system in BS/BE/Masters/equivalent.

Have a maximum one-second division throughout the academic career prior to the final degree.

Be of the below-mentioned age on the closing date: 40 years old for full-time regular faculty members of public sector universities or colleges or employees of government institutions. 35 years old for all others.

Not be availing any other scholarship. In case, he/she has applied to any other Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) scholarship, a No Objection Certification (NOC) from that scholarship project is mandatory.

Submit an NOC if he/she is an employee of any public sector university/organization.

Return to Pakistan after completion of studies.

How to Apply

Applicants can apply on the HEC scholarship’s e-portal. Click here to access the list of the top 25 international universities listed on the HEC’s website.

Fields of Study

Sr. No. Priority Research Area 1. Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences 2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Information Technology (IT) 3. Biotechnology & Bioinformatics 4. Cyber Security – IT 5. Data Sciences – IT 6. Hydrology and Water Resources Management – Civil Engineering 7. International Law – Social Sciences 8. Nonproliferation and Peace Studies – Social Sciences 9. Renewable Energy – Electrical Engineering 10. Satellite & Aerospace – Aerospace Engineering 11. Urban Planning & Development 12. Development Economics – Social Sciences 13. Disaster & Risk Management 14. Engineering and Emerging Sciences 15. International Relations (IR) 16. Public Administration & Management 17. Education 18. Business Administration & Management

Deadline

The last date to apply for the scholarship is 21 March 2023.

Contact Details

For any queries or more details, applicants can contact HEC’s Project Director (Overseas Scholarships) in sector H-9, Islamabad. They can also send an email to [email protected] or call 051-111-119-432/0334-111-9432.