Here’s When Fly Jinnah Will Take First Official Flight

Pakistan’s newly launched airline, Fly Jinnah, is set to launch its flight operations between all major cities of the country from 1 November 2022.

The development comes after the airline successfully acquired the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Air Operating License (AOL) on 11 October, which allows it to begin its flight operations from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport as the country’s fifth private airline.

ALSO READ Nishan-e-Haider Stolen From the Tomb of Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed

According to the details, Fly Jinnah will serve five destinations, which include Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

In addition, the airline has also started bookings for the above-mentioned destinations via its official website.

ALSO READ Traffic Police Fines Over 59,000 Bikers for Not Wearing Helmets in Islamabad

As per the reports, Fly Jinnah is offering the lowest airfares among its competitors with a Karachi-Islamabad ticket costing around Rs. 14,000, which is Rs. 5,000 cheaper than other airlines in the country.

Along with booking their tickets online, people can also pre-book their favorite seats, desired meals, and baggage allowance.