Girl Shooting TikTok Video on Railway Track Crushed Under Train in Islamabad

TikTok fame has become an addiction. Over the past couple of years, news outlets have regularly reported the deaths of TikTok influencers, who died while filming videos.

In yet another unfortunate incident, a teenage female TikTok star lost her life after a train crushed her as she was running on the railway track to shoot a video.

According to details, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony Police Station in Islamabad. Eyewitnesses told the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police that the TikToker and a young man were trying to film themselves while running in front of a fast-moving train.

Unfortunately, the duo misjudged the speed of the train. The young man was lucky enough to jump off the railway track just in time. However, the TikToker was hit by the train that crushed her underneath.

In August this year, a teenage male TikTok star from Lahore accidentally shot himself in the leg while making a video with a pistol that he borrowed from a security guard.

The incident occurred in Lahore’s EME Society. The teenager was rushed to Jinnah Hospital where he was treated. Thankfully, the young boy was declared out of danger but was kept under observation for a few days after which he was discharged.