Israeli Army Installs Robotic Machine Guns for ‘Dangerous’ Palestinians

Palestinians are already living under strict surveillance under Israeli occupation. To make matters worse, Israel has now deployed AI-based machine guns.

According to international news outlets, artificial intelligence-based robotic guns are installed over the tops of guard towers in different refugee camps in the West Bank and Gaza.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways to Upgrade Major Railway Stations

Smart Shooter, the Israeli company behind the robotic guns, has justified its creation, stating that the automatically powered machine guns will improve the safety of Israeli soldiers against Palestinian citizens.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Smart Shooter, Michal Mor, said that the autonomous weapons will minimize collateral damage and will only hit targets deemed as ‘dangerous’ to Israelis.

ALSO READ Govt to Establish 12 Knowledge Parks Across Pakistan

The Israeli army has clarified that live bullets will not be fired through the robotic guns. They will only be used to fire tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets.

On the other hand, human rights activists have strongly opposed the use of robotic guns on unarmed Palestinians. Director of Human Rights Watch Palestine, Omar Shakir, said that the digital dehumanization of the weapons will further exacerbate the human rights situation in Palestine.