Cricket Fan Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Pakistan-India World Cup Match

Pakistan and India kicked off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign last Sunday, with the Men in Blue defeating the Babar Azam-led side by four wickets in a thrilling finish at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

According to Fox Cricket, there were 90,293 spectators in the stadium during the high-octane clash, which is the highest spectator attendance in any T20I match in history and the fourth-highest overall.

Although the match finished in favor of India after the former captain, Virat Kohli, produced an unbeaten half-century, umpiring errors have been the talk of the town ever since.

Meanwhile, a cricket fan in India lost his life while watching the thriller, as it was swinging like a pendulum between the two teams,

According to the details, the 34-year-old Bitu Gogoi was watching the match with his friends at a cinema in Assam’s Sivasagar district when he suffered a cardiac arrest due to noise pollution during the match.

The deceased was promptly shifted to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. However, the district police have launched an investigation into the matter because his family claims he had no health issues.