Babar Azam’s Video of Motivational Speech After India Loss Goes Viral

The T20 World Cup 2022 continues to give cricket fans thrilling finishes. Fans witnessed another high-octane match between Pakistan and India yesterday, which was decided on the final ball of the contest.

Pakistani all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, failed to defend 16 runs in the final over due to mistakes from both the bowler and the umpires, allowing India’s seasoned batter, Virat Kohli, to steal the show.

It was one of the best T20I contests in history which astonished both players and cricket fans. After the game, Babar Azam delivered a motivational speech to the players, saying, “We have to stick together”.

It was a good match. We put in the effort, like always. We made some mistakes but from those mistakes, we have to learn. We should not fall. The tournament has just started, we have lots of matches left, remember that.

The all-format captain further stated that they lost as a team, not because of one player and that no one should point fingers at one person. “As a team, we lost and we will win as a team. We have to stick together, remember that,” he added.

Babar, who led the Men in Green to the tri-nation series win in New Zealand, noted that the Green Shirts had played exceptionally well recently and that they should take note of it. “The small mistakes that were made, we need to work on those as a team,” he said.