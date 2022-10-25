OnePlus Nord N300 Launched With Faster Charging and Better Camera

OnePlus Nord series has been doing quite well around the globe, especially in the US where it made up 60% of the total sales for OnePlus phones. The series is expanding again with the Nord N300 5G, a direct successor to the highly successful Nord N200 5G.

Design and Display

The display size has increased slightly to 6.56-inches, but the design has changed completely. The corner punch-hole selfie camera has been replaced with a centered waterdrop notch and the main camera design has also been refreshed. The display is an IPS LCD just like before, but the resolution has been downgraded to 720p and the 90Hz refresh rate is still there.

Internals and Software

The Nord N300 is the first OnePlus phone to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, at least in the US. This is paired with only a single 4 GB/64 GB memory option and there is a memory card slot for expansion as well.

For software, it boots the latest Android 13 OS with Oxygen OS on top, but only on the global model. Chinese models will come with Oppo’s ColorOS instead.

Cameras

The phone now has a 48MP main camera instead of 13MP, but loses the 2MP macro camera, not that it’s much of a loss. The 2MP depth sensor is still there. This camera setup can record 1080p videos but lacks 4K resolution.

The 16MP selfie camera has been demoted to 8MP.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery remains unchanged, but fast charging has been updated to 33W (up from 18W).

OnePlus Nord N300 has a starting price of $228, and it will be available in a single Midnight Jade color option, at least for now.

OnePlus Nord N300 Specifications