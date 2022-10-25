Only One Pakistani Airline’s Staff Ranked Among Best in South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff has been ranked among the best staff by Skytrax, a UK-based consultancy firm that runs an airline, airport review, and ranking platform.

According to Skytrax’s Best Airline Staff in South Asia 2022, PIA’s staff has been ranked as the seventh best staff in South Asia. The staff of Air India, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Air India Express have been ranked below the national flag carrier’s staff.

Here are the complete rankings for the best airline staff in South Asia 2022:

Airline Country Rank Vistara India 1st SriLankan Airlines Sri Lanka 2nd IndiGo India 3rd Go First India 4th SpiceJet India 5th Maldivian Maldives 6th PIA Pakistan 7th Air India India 8th Biman Bangladesh Airlines Bangladesh 9th Air India Express India 10th

Interestingly, Indian airlines have dominated the Best Airline Staff in South Asia 2022 rankings, with six out of the top ten airlines in the list being based in India.

Skytrax’s Best Airline Staff Service awards are published every year. The awards aim to recognize the combined airline staff service across both airport and the onboard experience.