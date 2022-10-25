Only One Pakistani Airline’s Staff Ranked Among Best in South Asia

By Haroon Hayder | Published Oct 25, 2022 | 3:27 pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff has been ranked among the best staff by Skytrax, a UK-based consultancy firm that runs an airline, airport review, and ranking platform.

According to Skytrax’s Best Airline Staff in South Asia 2022, PIA’s staff has been ranked as the seventh best staff in South Asia. The staff of Air India, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Air India Express have been ranked below the national flag carrier’s staff.

Here are the complete rankings for the best airline staff in South Asia 2022:

Airline Country Rank
Vistara India 1st
SriLankan Airlines Sri Lanka 2nd
IndiGo India 3rd
Go First India 4th
SpiceJet India 5th
Maldivian Maldives 6th
PIA Pakistan 7th
Air India India 8th
Biman Bangladesh Airlines Bangladesh 9th
Air India Express India 10th
Interestingly, Indian airlines have dominated the Best Airline Staff in South Asia 2022 rankings, with six out of the top ten airlines in the list being based in India.

Skytrax’s Best Airline Staff Service awards are published every year. The awards aim to recognize the combined airline staff service across both airport and the onboard experience.

