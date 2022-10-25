Samsung Z-Villa Allows Consumers to Experience Latest Foldable Phones, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4

For the first time ever in Pakistan, Samsung Z-Villa provided an up-close acquaintance to its consumers with the next generation of foldable smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4.

Samsung Pakistan held a three-day experiential show – Z-Villa – from 21 to 23 October in Lahore. A retrospective of the Samsung Galaxy was provided to attendees as they got up front and personal with Samsung’s latest foldable devices.

The Z-Villa experience was particularly designed to showcase each of the key features of the foldable devices: Flex Cam, Nightography, Durability, Pocketability, Productivity, Immersive Screen, and Water Resistance.

Samsung consumers were enabled and involved in the vastness of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. The experience zones, where the consumers were awe-struck by the way these foldable smartphones can validate lifestyle, were the sole ambition of Z-Villa.

Through these different experience zones, the consumers could see the commitment to technological advancement and innovation Samsung Pakistan has to offer.

Z-Villa was attended by Samsung Galaxy’s substantial consumers, famous celebrities, socialites, and influencers. Renowned TV artists like Naimal Khawar, Emaad Irfani, and Ushna Shah, are just a few names from the all-star guest list that landed at the Z-Villa.

Everyone was plaesed with the innovative Foldable devices and the way these devices are a bona fide addition to their appearance. Making it a star-studded occasion, illustrious performances by Hassan Raheem on 21st October and Shamoon Ismail on 22nd October at the Z-Villa made the night unrivaled for its consumers.

Both Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 have gone through meticulous development stages in order to refine their design to the point of perfection.

The design process behind Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 went beyond simply the pursuit of ‘newness’ and instead harnessed relentless innovation to allow users to reach the full potential of their lifestyles, as well as to allow for the genuine expression of who the user is at any given moment.

With Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, the two latest entrants into the company’s genre-defying foldable lineup, Samsung is continuing to expand experiences for its users into whole new realms of the foldable experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are now available for Pre-Order. Here’s a chance to get your hands on the limited edition 512GB storage at the price of 256GB storage.

Save Rs. 30,000 on your pre-order and make a style statement with our strongest foldables yet.

To pre-order now head to the link: https://www.samsung.com