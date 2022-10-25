Zameen.com Holds Another Successful PSE in Lahore, Pulls Large Crowd

Zameen.com recently organized another successful Property Sales Event (PSE) in Lahore. The latest PSE featured over 45 premium real estate ventures for investment.

It is pertinent to mention that all projects on display are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com. Moreover, to make the event even more lucrative, special deals and discounts were offered for on-spot bookings.

Zameen.com’s high-ranking officials were present for this grand one-day property affair, including Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar, Directors Project Sales Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan, along with other relevant stakeholders.

During the event, a special screening of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-2022’s Pakistan VS India match was also arranged to ensure that the attendees could enjoy the highly-anticipated game while also getting real-time information about their property investments.

On the occasion, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that Zameen.com had introduced innovative property trends in Pakistan’s real estate market, which had resulted in the overall progress of the sector.

In addition, Iftikhar reiterated the company’s resolve to keep launching trust-worthy and profitable property ventures for investors.

Remarking on the event’s live screening of the Pakistan VS India match, the senior director said that Zameen.com had arranged for the attendees to enjoy the game as any match against our neighbors to the east was a must-see for all Pakistanis.

Moreover, Zameen.com Director Project Sales Usman Sarwar stated that the latest PSE had been organized in line with the residential preferences of the city’s residents. He further revealed that the event offered guidance and insights to citizens on how to go about securely investing their hard-earned money.