FBR Exempts Sales Tax on Goods Supplied to JICA

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted sales tax on goods supplied by service providers to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan within the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory.

In this connection, the FBR issued an SRO.1963(I)/2022 on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the Federal Government has exempted the whole of the sales tax payable on goods supplied to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan, and services provided to it within Islamabad Capital territory by service providers registered under the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

It is pertinent to mention here that JICA is a Japanese aid agency. The Japanese Government is providing financing for a number of development projects in Pakistan through the JICA.