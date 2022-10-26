Ignite Holds Speed Programming Competition to Motivate the Students of Balochistan

Ignite National Technology Fund organized a competitive programming contest for the ‘geeks’ of Baluchistan at the National Incubation Center Quetta.

The 5-hour-long speed programming competition challenged the skills of participants in the programming languages of JAVA, C/C++, and Python.

This extra-curricular gaming contest had been designed to hone the problem-solving skills of the participants under tight deadline and pressure.

In his message on the occasion, General Manager Ignite, Dr. Zain-ul-Abdin, said that this competition would provide opportunities to interact, demonstrate, and improve teamwork, programming, and problem-solving skills.

The platform is for academia, industry, and the community to shine the spotlight on and raise the aspirations of the next generation of computing professionals as they pursue excellence. The purpose of the competition is to identify and reward the programming talent of Baluchistan.

In his opening remarks, Vice Chancellor BUITEMS, Ahmed Farooq Bazai (S.I), said, “I’m glad that Ignite has arranged this competition for the IT students of Baluchistan. The youth of Balochistan have always demonstrated their skills at national and international levels.”

Earlier, 87 teams had contested the preliminary online phase to qualify for the final competition. Out of the 24 best teams that qualified for the final round held at National Incubation Center Quetta, the winning team CS19 from BUITEMS comprising Ibrar Ali, Ali Hassan, and Adnan Ali clinched the cash prize worth Rs. 500,000.

The first runner-up team Thunderbolts from NUST Balochistan Campus comprising Kashif Ghafoor, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Arslan, and the second runner-up team Pythonista from BUITEMS comprising Ehtisham Ahmed, Abdullah, and Ahsan Ullah bagged Rs. 300,000 and Rs. 200,000 respectively.