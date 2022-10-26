Maryam Nawaz Deletes Insensitive Tweet About Arshad Sharif After Strong Backlash

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Maryam Nawaz, has deleted her harsh tweet about the assassinated journalist, Arshad Sharif, after receiving severe backlash from the country’s intelligentsia and social media community.

As per the initial police report, the 49-year-old journalist was shot by the policemen while he was traveling in a mobile vehicle, which the police believed to have been stolen.

Following the incident, several political leaders and journalists visited Arshad’s residence in Pakistan and expressed condolences to his mother for the loss of her only remaining son.

However, PML-N leader, Maryam Nawaz, tweeted that the murdered journalist used to ridicule her mother Kulsoom Nawaz’s death during his talk shows and therefore he met a deserving end, adding that mankind should learn from this incident.

Consequently, her insensitive tweet drew strong backlash, which forced her to delete it and issue an apology for her negative remarks.

In her apology tweet, she claimed that her intention was not to mock anyone but to learn lessons from the past.

Moreover, she regretted her comments and apologized for hurting the sentiments of the aggrieved. In addition, she prayed for the journalist’s family.