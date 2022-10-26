Pakistan Committed to Timely Completion of CPEC Projects: Minister

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects will have a significant impact on Pakistan’s economy and the government is committed to their timely completion.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on the minister on Wednesday and discussed projects to be taken up at the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China.

“The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be significant especially, at a time when President Xi Jinping has secured a historic third term as China’s leader, ” said the minister, while reiterating that the incumbent government has revived the CPEC.

The minister also emphasized the importance of the ML-1, Karachi Circular Railway, and several other projects in different sectors. He said that the prosperity of Balochistan is connected to the development of Gwadar and the incumbent government will complete all projects under CPEC in Gwadar.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the efforts of the government and assured his complete cooperation.