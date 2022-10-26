Senior ISI Official Removed From Team Investigating Arshad Sharif’s Murder in Kenya

The federal government constituted a three-member committee consisting of representatives of intelligence and law enforcement agencies to investigate the brutal murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Tuesday.

According to the official notification, the committee consisted of Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Athar Waheed, Deputy DG Intelligence Bureau (IB), Omar Shahid Hamid, and Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) Lt. Col. Saad Ahmed.

Here is the original notification:

These officials were meant to depart to Kenya immediately. However, the federal government made last-minute changes and removed Lt. Col. Saad Ahmed from the investigation committee. The reasons behind the exclusion of ISI’s official from the committee remain unknown.

As per the latest notification, Director FIA, Athar Waheed, and Deputy DG IB, Omar Shahid Hamid, will now go to Kenya to ascertain the facts related to the murder of Arshad Sharif.

Here is the revised notification:

Meanwhile, the federal government has directed Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi to extend maximum facilitation to the investigation team during the visit.

On Monday, the nation woke up to the news of the cold-blooded murder of senior investigative journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. His body arrived in Islamabad last night. Arshad’s funeral will be offered tomorrow.