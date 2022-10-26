US Keen to Expand Agricultural Trade With Pakistan: Envoy

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome Wednesday said that he looks forward to expanding agricultural trade between the two countries and building stronger relations.

The ambassador called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema to discuss matters of mutual interest.

ALSO READ US to Continue Cooperation with Pakistan in Renewable Energy Sector

The minister highlighted that Pakistan is facing challenges due to recent floods and rains. He said that the government’s priority is to recover as much agricultural land as possible and help the displaced people to resettle in their homes.

The US envoy said that the people of the United State stand with Pakistan. He said that the US government is increasing the flood assistance package for Pakistan.

He said that apart from the assistance, he looks forward to expanding agricultural trade between the two countries and building stronger relations. He said the US is considering allowing Pakistan access to the US beef market.

The ambassador also expressed his interest to work with Pakistan in the agriculture sector. He said that the US is looking forward to introducing high-yield cotton seed technology in Pakistan.

ALSO READ FDI in Agriculture Sector Declines by $54 Million in First Quarter

The minister welcomed the initiative and said that in the recent floods cotton and dates were the most affected crop.

The ambassador said that the US has a substantial commitment to address climate change through resilience and mitigation measures. Highlighting that Pakistan is among the top 10 countries affected by climate change, he showed interest to work together to address future challenges.