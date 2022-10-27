Redmi Note 12 5G Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Screen For Only $166

The Redmi Note 12 series has just become official in China including 4 phones, 3 of which we have already covered in a separate article. This one focuses solely on the base Redmi Note 12 5G, which is the cheapest one in the family and also the only one with a Qualcomm chipset.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 12 Series Launched With 200MP Camera and Fastest Charging on a Phone

Design and Display

The Note 12 5G shares display specifications with its siblings. It has the same Samsung AMOLED panel sized at 6.67-inches with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its peak brightness is 1200 nits, but it does not have support for 1 billion colors or HDR10+. Its fingerprint sensor resides on the side, unlike the Pro variants.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, this phone comes with Qualcomm’s latest generation budget SoC, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, which is a 6 nm chip with 5G support. This is paired with 4 GB/ 6 GB/ 8 GB RAM options and 128 GB/ 256 GB storage variants. There is no memory card slot here either.

For software, you get Android 12 out the box with Xiaomi’s custom MIUI 13 skin on top.

Cameras

Unlike other phones in the series, the Redmi Note 12 5G only has two cameras on the back including a 48MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera. The lack of an ultrawide unit is a bit disappointing, even for budget phones. Video recording goes up to 4K and 1080p 60 FPS.

There is an 8MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is the same as the Pro phones at 5,000 mAh, but fast charging is limited to 33W.

The base Redmi Note 12 will be available in Black, White, and Blue color options for a starting price of only $166 in China. It will likely cost more in the international market.

Specifications