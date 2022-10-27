Redmi Note 12 5G Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Screen For Only $166

The Redmi Note 12 series has just become official in China including 4 phones, 3 of which we have already covered in a separate article. This one focuses solely on the base Redmi Note 12 5G, which is the cheapest one in the family and also the only one with a Qualcomm chipset.
Design and Display
The Note 12 5G shares display specifications with its siblings. It has the same Samsung AMOLED panel sized at 6.67-inches with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its peak brightness is 1200 nits, but it does not have support for 1 billion colors or HDR10+. Its fingerprint sensor resides on the side, unlike the Pro variants.
Internals and Software
Under the hood, this phone comes with Qualcomm’s latest generation budget SoC, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, which is a 6 nm chip with 5G support. This is paired with 4 GB/ 6 GB/ 8 GB RAM options and 128 GB/ 256 GB storage variants. There is no memory card slot here either.
For software, you get Android 12 out the box with Xiaomi’s custom MIUI 13 skin on top.
Cameras
Unlike other phones in the series, the Redmi Note 12 5G only has two cameras on the back including a 48MP main sensor and a 2MP depth camera. The lack of an ultrawide unit is a bit disappointing, even for budget phones. Video recording goes up to 4K and 1080p 60 FPS.
There is an 8MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout.
Battery and Pricing
Battery capacity is the same as the Pro phones at 5,000 mAh, but fast charging is limited to 33W.
The base Redmi Note 12 will be available in Black, White, and Blue color options for a starting price of only $166 in China. It will likely cost more in the international market.
Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Adreno 619
- OS: Android 12, MIUI 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 48 MP, (wide), 0.8µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP
- Colors: Black, Blue, White
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
- Price: $166