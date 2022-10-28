Senate Body Questions Award of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway Project

The Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Friday decided to write a letter to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the alleged irregularities in the award of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M6) project and requested to take stern action against the persons involved in this heinous crime.

The parliamentary panel met with Prince Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai in the chair. The committee was briefed by National Highway Authority (NHA) officials regarding the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M6). Senator Saifullah Abro claimed that irregularities have been made by NHA while awarding contracts.

Chairman NHA Muhammad Khurram Agha apprised the committee that the project is of high value. The government decided to initiate it through Public Private Partnership (PPP). An Italian construction company was interested in the project and whose credentials are verified by a third party.

Senator Abro demanded the authorities provide details of the contract and qualifications required by NHA for the said project. During the deliberations, it was highlighted that the documents submitted by the Italian company were fake and the income tax certificate indicates that the company is in the import and export business.

The process of awarding this project is not correct and this matter should be sent to NAB, said Senator Abro.

The chair decided to write a letter to Chairman Senate and Prime Minister about the irregularities spotted in the award of the project and requested to take stern action against the persons involved in this heinous crime.

Road Accident on M9 Motorway

Furthermore, the committee also discussed the matter raised by Senator Hidayat Ullah regarding the recent road accident on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) which resulted in the death of 28 people.

Senator Hidayat Ullah apprised that M9 is managed by NHA and collects tolls from vehicles; however, the authority did not install fencing which is vital for the safety of vehicles. Chairman NHA apprised the committee that the court has restrained the authority from the installation of fence and the matter will be resolved soon.

Senator Hidayat Ullah also demanded that compensation should be made to affectees for their incalculable loss.