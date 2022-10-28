Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Review Areas of Cooperation

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting of the First Joint Economic Sub Committee of the Saudi – Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday.

The Saudi Prince welcomed the Pakistani delegation and highlighted the depth of relations between the two friendly countries in all fields. He recalled the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and mentioned that both sides showed tremendous political will for enhancing bilateral ties.

Both sides discussed and reviewed areas of cooperation and collaboration including energy, industry, mineral resources, commerce, finance, agriculture, food security, transportation, logistics, maritime, and work needed to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in the coming week to ensure that maximum progress is made in bilateral cooperation in these sectors so that significant agreements are signed during the visit of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman next month.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment (BOI) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, and other senior officers attended the meeting.