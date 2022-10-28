Shoaib Akhtar Blames Babar Azam for Poor World Cup Campaign

The 2022 T20 World Cup witnessed yet another upset when Zimbabwe defeated one of the tournament’s favorite teams, Pakistan, in an exciting finish on Thursday, at Optus Stadium in Perth, infuriating cricket fans of the sub-continent country.

After the defeat, former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, blamed Babar Azam’s captaincy and poor management for the defeat, saying you can’t just walk into a tournament and expect the opposition to let you win.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the world’s fastest bowler said that he had advised Babar Azam earlier this year to bat at number three and added that keeping an unfit Shaheen Shah in the team is beyond understanding.

While criticizing the performance of the batting unit, the Rawalpindi Express added that he has already stated that without a strong top and middle order, the Men in Green will always struggle to win games.

The right-arm pacer went on to say that the national side is under incompetent captaincy saying, “Pakistan has a bad captain. Pakistan is out of the World Cup. Nawaz has bowled the last over in the three games we have lost.”

It is important to note that Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semi-final stages are still alive, but it will depend on the performance of South Africa and Zimbabwe, both of whom have already three points in their pockets.