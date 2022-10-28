SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Increases by 4.13% Due to Higher Electricity Charges

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended October 28th 2022 recorded an increase of 4.13 percent due to an increase in prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 30.68 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (177.37 percent), tomatoes (84.17 percent), diesel (74.51 percent), pulse gram (64.73 percent), petrol (62.75 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (55.13 percent), washing soap (54.97 percent), pulse moong (54.19 percent), pulse masoor (52.33 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (52.31 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent), mustard oil (50.97 percent), pulse mash (50.08 percent), and vegetable ghee 1 kg (49.44 percent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of chillies powder (41.85 percent), sugar (16.45 percent), and gur (5.01percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 213.74 points against 205.27 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18 percent) items increased, 16 (31.37 percent) items decreased and 14 (27.45 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above increased by 4.64 percent, 6.76 percent, 4.55 percent, 3.41 percent and 0.88 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week include electricity charges for q1 (89.34 percent), salt powdered (2.57 percent), tea Lipton yellow label (1.89 percent), energy saver (1.57 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (1.31 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.24 percent), garlic (1.04 percent), toilet soap Lifebuoy (0.87 percent), bread plain (0.78 percent), powdered milk Nido 390g polybag each (0.72 percent), georgette (0.70 percent), rice basmati broken (0.63 percent), tea prepared (0.54 percent), shirting (0.39 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.32 percent), Sufi washing soap (0.31 percent), beef with bone (0.31 percent), eggs (0.19 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.19 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.14 percent), and mutton (0.01 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (3.77 percent), onions (2.97 percent), pulse masoor (2.50 percent), chicken (1.86 percent), pulse gram (1.35 percent), gur (1.09 percent), pulse mash (0.84 percent), LPG (0.72 percent), potatoes (0.47 percent), pulse moong (0.46 percent), sugar (0.38 percent), bananas (0.37 percent), curd (0.11 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.09 percent), mustard oil (0.08 percent), and milk (0.07 percent).