Govt to Announce Huge Discount on DAP Fertilizers Soon

The federal government has decided to grant subsidies to the country’s farmers on Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers and seeds for important crops.

According to the details, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Industry and Production (MoIP) have finalized the farmers’ relief package, which will be announced by Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, soon.

As a result of the subsidy, the prices of DAP fertilizers will be reduced by 15 percent, which will be effective from the next growing season, and farmers will also receive seeds at discounted rates.

It is pertinent to mention that the price of each bag of DAP fertilizer has reached almost Rs. 14,000.

Earlier, farmers staged demonstrations in Islamabad against the rising cost of electricity in the country and threatened to suspend agricultural activities if their demands were not fulfilled by the federal government.

Consequently, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police was forced to seal off all entrances to the Red Zone with the exception of Margalla Road after about 2,500 farmers arrived at Jinnah Avenue on 40 buses, 29 coasters, six wagons, 11 SUVs, and 18 cars.