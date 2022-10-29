IT Minister Takes Notice of Lynching of Telecom Workers in Karachi

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, has taken notice of the lynching incident in which two telecom workers were brutally murdered by a mob in Karachi.

In this respect, the Minister also voiced grave concerns regarding the lynching of two telecom workers in the metropolis.

He remarked that such tragedies can spread panic among the country’s telecom service providers (TSPs), and added that the Police must locate the perpetrators and punish them.

In addition, the Minister stressed that punishing the attackers will discourage similar incidents in the future. Furthermore, he praised Karachi Police for making tremendous progress in arresting some of the criminals.

Besides, he offered sympathies to the bereaved families of the departed workers and prayed for their mercy in the hereafter.

Separately, Police has arrested 34 of the culprits, while several others have been identified through mobile phones footages and witnesses’ statements. Meanwhile, raids are also underway to arrest the remaining ones.

Background

On Friday, a violent mob in the Machhar Colony area of the provincial capital killed two innocent men who worked for a cellular company and set fire to their vehicle on the suspicion that they were kidnappers.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, Fida Hussain Janwari, stated that the deceased workers Muhammad Ishaq, 31, and Muhammad Aiman, 28, were visiting the area for purpose of testing an antenna and signals.

However, some malicious individuals spread rumors that they were kidnappers and were scouting the area to kidnap the children. Subsequently, a mob consisting of around 600 people gathered, and pelted stones and other objects at them.

The police arrived at the crime scene within 10 to 15 minutes, but the victims died from critical injuries.