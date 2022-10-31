3rd Iteration of Citywide Art Event ‘Karachi Biennale’ Inaugurated

An Inaugural Ceremony was held here earlier today (Oct 31) at NJV School to mark the opening of the third Iteration of a citywide art event, The Karachi Biennale, or KB22.

The Ceremony was attended by the Patrons and Trustees of the Karachi Biennale Trust, Ghias Khan, CEO Engro Corporation Limited, artists, art professionals, prominent citizens other supporters, and partners of KB22. It began with a performance of Borindo music by Fakir Zulfiqar from Badin.

The winners of three prizes were announced by the jury. KB22 Engro Emerging Artist Prize was awarded to Bilal Jabbar. The recipient of the KB22 Engro Juried Art Prize was Invisible Flock, UK. Mussarat Mirza (Pakistan) was announced as The Winner of the KB22 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Over 300 people from all over the city, other parts of the country, and overseas, attended the event. Many artists, art enthusiasts, art professionals, prominent citizens, diplomats, and business leaders marveled at the artworks on display.

Attendees also had a chance to immerse themselves in literature and indigenous music through exhibits by Dennis Rudolph (Germany) and KCR Studio (Pakistan) and explore the ecological challenges confronting Pakistan through a bike ride in an exhibit created by the Yasir Darya (Pakistan).

It was a memorable evening for all guests and brought together people from different nationalities, backgrounds, and age groups. The artwork of Amin Gulgee entitled Memory room captivated the audience with an immersive experience.

It may be noted that KB22 will explore the intersection of art and technology and showcase exciting and immersive work by artists from Pakistan and 13 different countries.

It will take place from October 31st to November 13th, at 9 venues across Karachi. Engro Corporation Limited is the lead partner for this two-week-long event and a major contributor to Karachi Biennale 2022.

As a purpose-driven organization committed to helping solve some of the most pressing issues of Pakistan, Engro Corporation recognizes the positive role of arts, culture, and sports in shaping the society.

KB22 will provide all an opportunity to venture into 26 immersive art projects that explore Virtual Reality (VR), artificial intelligence, sensory, kinetic, and creative computing. KB22 is free and open to all.

The KB22 team appreciates the partners, sponsors, and supporters who have helped them connect the art, the people, and the city.

For further details about Karachi Biennale 2022, please visit KB22 website.