Huawei Nova Y61 Launched With More RAM and Faster Charging

Huawei has silently launched a successor to the Nova Y60 from last year. The new Nova Y61 has quietly been added to Huawei’s global website, though pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed. We do have a full list of specifications, however.

Design and Display

The IPS LCD is slightly smaller than before at 6.52-inches, but the rest of the specifications remain the same including its 720p resolution. Even though Huawei does not mention it, the device appears to have a plastic build similar to its predecessor. The fingerprint sensor is still on the side.

Internals and Software

Huawei is yet to reveal the phone’s chipset, but it features an octa-core CPU. This is paired with 4 to 6 GB RAM and only a single 64 GB storage option. You can add more storage through a micro SD card.

For software, the Nova Y61 boots EMUI 12 without Google’s Mobile Services (GMS). You get Huawei’s proprietary mobile services instead (HMS).

Cameras

The 50MP main camera is an upgrade from last year’s 13MP, but it is paired with a duo of 2MP shooters, unlike last year’s model which also had a 5MP ultrawide camera. This camera is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is also a slight downgrade from 8MP to 5MP.

Battery and Pricing

It has the same 5,000 mAh battery cell from last year, but this time you also get 22.5 fast charging for quick top-ups.

As mentioned earlier, pricing is yet to be revealed, but the phone will be available in Sapphire Blue, Mint Green, and Midnight Black color options.

Huawei Nova Y61 Specifications