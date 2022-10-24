Huawei Could be Making The Most Affordable Foldable Phone Ever

Huawei’s first clamshell foldable, the P50 Pocket, is about to get an upgrade very soon, as confirmed by a new teaser. The Chinese company has confirmed it’s about to launch the Huawei P50 Pocket S soon, which is going to be more of an update over the original rather than a full-on successor.

Some leaks in the past predicted that it would be called the “Huawei P50 Pocket New”, but this teaser confirms the Pocket S moniker. It also confirms that the phone will be available in several color options including black, blue, pink, white, green, and yellow. The finer design details are still under the curtains, however.

The original Huawei P50 Pocket came out in December 2021 as a direct rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phones. It was powered by Qualcomm’s previous generation flagship chip, the Snapdragon 888, but there are a lot of rumors that this one will feature the Snapdragon 778G with 4G despite the S in its name. This means that we may be looking at a cheaper foldable phone.

Rumors also point out that the P50 Pocket S will not have a secondary display like the original. It is expected to come with a 120Hz OLED on the front, Harmony OS 3, and Huawei’s own XMAGE image processing technology.

Thanks to the Snapdragon 778G SoC, it may as well be the cheapest foldable phone yet, with leaks hinting that the 256 GB variant will start as low as $689. This is even cheaper than regular high-end phones that easily cost around $800 – $900 these days. The 512 GB version, on the other hand, is expected to cost around $965, which is still remarkable.

The Huawei P50 Pocket S is expected to launch on November 2 alongside Huawei Watch GT Cyber and other accessories. Just as before, it will likely stay exclusive to China.