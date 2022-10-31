KP to Launch New Plan to Reduce Mortality Rate of Mothers and Newborns

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) health department is all set to initiate a five-year plan to reduce the death rate of mothers and newborns by improving healthcare delivery in public hospitals across the province.

Deputy Director (DD) Mother and Child Health (MCH) Section at Directorate-General Health Services KP, Dr. Tanveer Inam, remarked that the federal government will enforce the Newborns Survival Strategy (2022-27) in all provinces.

Under the program, the causes behind the deaths of mothers and newborns will be investigated in order to take necessary action. The provinces will start its implementation after a meeting in Islamabad.

The provinces will devise their own methods to reduce infant death rates from 41 per 1,000 live births to 35 by the end of the project, Dr. Tanveer remarked.

He further added that KP has already started the upgradation of MCH facilities in 250 public medical centers. In addition, the health services department has observed pregnant women in 11-flooded regions for their periodic checkups in order to reduce the chances of any complications.

Moreover, he revealed that regular employees have been tasked to provide medical assistance to 11,868 pregnant women in Swat, 6,436 in Kolai Palas, 2,621 in Shangla, 944 in Charsadda, 815 in Nowshera, 642 in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, 557 in Upper Chitral, 487 in Tank, 398 in Lower Kohistan, 376 in Lower Chitral, and 103 in Upper Kohistan.

He also emphasized the involvement of blood pressure in maternal fatalities and stated that regular examinations are required to avoid any unpleasant circumstances.

Via: Dawn News