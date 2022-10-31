Prices of Petroleum Products to Remain Unchanged for Next Fortnight: Dar

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 31, 2022

The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a press conference.

The decision means that the price of petrol will remain at Rs. 224.80 per liter, high-speed diesel (HSD) at Rs. 235.30, light diesel oil (LDO) Rs. 186.50, and kerosene at Rs. 191.83.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government kept the prices unchanged at the last fortnightly review as well. The government had increased the petroleum development levy (PDL) on petrol by Rs. 14.84, denying the public relief in the price of petrol.

