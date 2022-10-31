Virat Kohli’s Privacy Breached as Fan Records Video of His Hotel Room

India’s star batter, Virat Kohli, was left fuming as a fan entered his hotel room without his permission. An unknown fan uploaded a video while strolling around Kohli’s hotel room on various social media platforms. The video caught the attention of the star batter as he was left perplexed by the incident.

The 33-year-old took to the popular social media website, Instagram, to voice his concern about the behavior of such fans. Kohli stated that while he understands the emotions of the fans, visiting his hotel room in his absence is not something he is comfortable with. He further stated that the incident has made him paranoid about his privacy and he is not comfortable with such kind of fanaticism.

“I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli further remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The flamboyant batter is one of the most popular sports personalities in the world and is one of the most followed athletes on Instagram. Kohli has been in sensational form in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup, he single-handedly led India to victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling encounter before following it up with a half-century against the Netherlands in the second match.

Kohli will be aiming to continue his rich vein of form and help the Men in Blue qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.