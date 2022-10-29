Aaron Finch Wants to Retire to Watch Pakistan-India Match Live in Stadium

Australian T20 captain Aaron Finch wants to watch the Pakistan-India match live in the stadium after retirment.
The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan attracts the attention of millions of fans around the world and the Australian skipper is one of them too.
Talking about the enormity of the Pakistan-India clash, Finch told that he is eagerly looking forward to the days of his retirement so that he can watch India-Pakistan game live in the stadium. In an interview, Aaron Finch shared his nervousness and excitement about watching the recent Pakistan-India clash of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Regardless of what the result is…I think the Pakistan-India game was amazing. I was sitting at home, nervous! I was nervous in the build-up watching that because I know how big a clash it is, and I can’t wait for the day that I can retire and go and watch an India-Pakistan game live somewhere.
He further added:
I was sitting on the couch in my hotel room, and I was nervous about the build-up; it’s quite strange, yeah. What it was…was a Virat Kohli masterclass! You always felt even though…with three overs to go that if you’re still there…you know the amount of pressure that he puts on the opposition just by being there, and yeah, it was just great viewing.