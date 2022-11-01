Alliancez Partners with Do Advertising & Signways Communication to Promote Outdoor Programmatic Advertising

Art of Giving in collaboration with CSR Club Pakistan, a joint cause marketing platform, organized its first open house meeting on 29th October at Port Grand Karachi.

The purpose of the meeting was to highlight the importance of NGOs while marking strategic partnerships. Apart from this, they have also arranged MOUs between other organizations.

‘Alliancez PTE LTD ‘ is among the fastest-growing Ad Tech companies in Pakistan. They offer the world’s leading digital advertising platforms and solutions for programmatic digital media buying (performance marketing) designed to make brands reach new heights.

According to the details, Alliancez has signed an agreement with Do Advertising & Signways Communication for creating outdoor digital programmatic advertising media in Karachi.

This agreement will be a step to introduce new trends in digital outdoor advertising with less budget and more effective targeting.

Art of Giving has also tied up with NFEH to promote and implement CSR campaigns to attract students and professionals towards climate change and their awareness.

Also, CSR Cub has partnered with Art of Giving to expand operations of automated kindness machines across Pakistan to educate professionals about important causes and encourage them to donate cash or time to their favorite cause.

Furthermore, Do Advertising & Signways Communication has partnered with Art of Giving to provide free space on Karachi Outdoor Billboards to create awareness about important events and things in Pakistan.