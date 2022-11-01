China Okays ¥500 Million Post-Disaster Aid for Pakistan

China has agreed to provide additional emergency assistance of 500 million Yuan to Pakistan for post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

A Memorandum of Understanding for the provision of 500 million Chinese Yuan to Pakistan for post-flood rehabilitation efforts will be signed during Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit, an official source told ProPakistani.

A draft MoU between the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs on post-disaster reconstruction has been approved by the Federal Cabinet through circulation, the source said.

China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has proposed to sign an MoU on Post-Disaster Reconstruction with Pakistan, during the PM visit.

China has decided to offer additional emergency assistance worth 500 million RMB in favor of the Pakistani side, in addition to the 300 million RMB announced by the Government of China in September 2022 for reconstruction totaling 800 million RMB to support Pakistan’s Post-Disaster Reconstruction effort, the source added.