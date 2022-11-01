Islamabad Police to Use New Type of Bullets Against Citizens in PTI’s Long March

From demonizing it in the media to taking stern security measures, the federal government appears determined to thwart the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

According to media reports, the federal government has now decided to use ‘itching bullets’ against marchers who try to take the law into their hands after entering the federal capital.

The federal government has also directed law enforcement agencies to use paint, pepper, and pencil guns against law violators. It has reportedly provided 40,000 guns and 60,000 paint and pepper bullets.

The pepper guns can accurately hit targets up to a range of 100 meters. The pepper bullet releases a gas upon strike that causes itching in the victim’s body. The itches only go away with a bath and a change of clothes.

The paint guns will be used to track, trace, and arrest the marchers. The paint bullets leave a mark on the clothes of the victim, making it easier for the authorities to arrest law violators.

The paint bullets will also be fired on the vehicles in the march. The paint will spread on the windscreens upon the strike and will reduce visibility, forcing the vehicles to stop.

The pencil guns emit fire to give a signal to other contingents of law enforcement agencies. Pencil guns will be used as a mode of communication during the march.

Via: 24News