UHS Introduces New MBBS Curriculum

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to introduce an integrated MBBS curriculum that will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23.

Under the new curriculum, students will be taught basic and clinical subjects in parallel. It will enable the students to get clinical orientation from day one.

Some of the salient features of the new curriculum are Professionalism; Ethics; Research; Leadership; and Information Technology. The recitation and translation of the Holy Quran will also be added to the new curriculum.

The development emerged from the 46th meeting of the UHS’ Board of Studies (Medicine) that was held on Monday with Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, in the chair.

The representatives of public and private sector medical colleges affiliated with the UHS also attended the meeting. They also endorsed the decision of the university.

During the meeting, VC UHS said that the new curriculum will be taught to the new batch starting in February 2023. Under the old curriculum, students studied basic medical subjects for the first two years of the degree and clinical subjects in the third year.

The VC also constituted a steering committee to implement the new curriculum. Prof. Majeed Chaudhry will lead the committee which will consist of representation from all affiliated colleges.

He asked the committee to ensure the faculty members are trained on the new curriculum in the next three months and are ready to teach it in February 2023.

He also stressed the need of introducing a new curriculum under the directions of the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) and the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).