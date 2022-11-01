Who Gets Hired and Why? Insider Secrets from a CTO

MRS CTO breaks the internet by revealing all the interviewers’ secrets in his latest podcast.

Umer Farooq – the CTO of MRS Technologies – provides a highly actionable roadmap for achieving career success and fulfilment for both job seekers and experienced professionals.

From dos and don’ts of interviews to building a unique personal brand, Umer gives proven tips and techniques to stand out in the crowd and make a lasting impression.

The podcast explores the importance of upskilling and relearning for career growth, building a portfolio that demonstrates expertise, and optimizing LinkedIn to stand out to recruiters.

In this value-packed career counseling session, Umer leverages his experience as a hiring manager to guide and mentor candidates struggling to find jobs or perform well at their work.

Titled “How to Land Your Dream Job? Ft. Umer Farooq”, the podcast is a continuation of MRS Technologies’ ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry and empower Pakistani youth to reach their fullest potential.

MRS Technologies is a leading IT company headquartered in Islamabad, driving business growth for clients across the world with innovative and customized solutions.

As an equal opportunity employer, MRS provides and offers attractive career growth opportunities to Pakistani talent without any discrimination.