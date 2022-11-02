IESCO Reconstitutes Board of Directors For Three Years

The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has been reconstituted for the next three years.

Following the approval of the cabinet, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) issued a notification on Tuesday in this regard.

Former MPA engineer Qamarul Islam Raja of PML-N has been appointed to the board as Chairman/Independent Director. Chaudhary Khalid Munir has been appointed as an Independent Director and Malik Ghulam Mustafa Kandwal as Consumer Representative/Independent Director.

Other members of the IESCO panel include Nasir Mahmood Sheikh, Raja Talib Mehdi Khan, Mujahid Pervaz Chattha, Fahad Malik, Major (R) Tahir Iqbal, Naeem Iqbal, and Adnan Enver Baig.

The IESCO Chief Executive Officer and a Power Division representative have joined the BoD as Executive Director and Non-Executive Director, respectively. Additionally, two other representatives of the Finance Division and the Punjab government have also been included in the 14-member list.