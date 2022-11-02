Pakistan’s First Wire Sculpture Vandalized in Islamabad

Pakistan’s first and biggest wire sculpture was vandalized by unknown individuals last night. The sculpture was built by a renowned wire and driftwood artist.

According to the details, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ sculpture is situated in Islamabad’s Kachnar Park. The sculpture weighs a whopping 180 kg, stands 8.6 feet tall, and was built in 75 days.

Here is the sculpture before the incident:

This image shows the sculpture after the incident:

The sculpture is made up of galvanized stainless steel wire. More than 100 km of such wire was used in its construction.

The sculpture honors Pakistani women breaking stereotypical barriers. It gained a lot of coverage in the media and citizens from all over the country came to see it.

Acting swiftly after the unfortunate event, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) mobilized teams to restore the sculpture to its original position.