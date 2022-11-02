Tetra Pak Donates PKR 22 Million to PRCS for Flood Victims

Tetra Pak Pakistan has stepped forward to donate a generous sum of PKR 22 million to support the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in response to their emergency appeal to maximize flood relief efforts across the country to tackle the alarming situation.

The donation cheque was presented by Misbah Burney, Finance Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan, to Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, at PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad here on Wednesday.

During this engagement, both representatives discussed in detail regarding current challenges faced by the flood victims and the need for all stakeholders to work together and expand the scope of relief efforts.

Misbah Burney, Finance Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan, said, “The massive havoc and wreckage caused by these floods have shattered these communities, driving millions out of their homes and into the open to face danger and disease like never witnessed before.”

“For an efficient capacity building of relief efforts, we believe in serving our part by supporting a major humanitarian actor such as the Pakistan Red Crescent which has been actively involved in driving relief efforts across the country with great financial diligence and use of local capacity,” he added.

Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, Chairman PRCS, said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of so many lives, and the misery and hardship these floods have brought to people across Pakistan who are now trying to seek safety and shelter to protect their families.”

“Red Crescent relief operation is ongoing in the flood-affected areas and our relief teams are on the ground and working round the clock, providing relief and rescue services to the distressed people,” he added.

The assistance immediately required by flood victims is life saving, however, the impact of this flooding will be long-term.

The significant loss to the livestock and agriculture sector will not only impact the livelihoods of those affected by it but also the food security situation of the country in the medium and long term. There is a dire need for all stakeholders to work together and adopt smart solutions.